MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.59.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of MGM opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after buying an additional 60,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $193,609,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

