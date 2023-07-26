Michael Alan Smith Sells 2,183 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Alan Smith sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $16,045.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,939.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.18. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%. The business had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Doma by 17.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Doma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Doma by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

