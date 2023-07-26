Michael Alan Smith Sells 2,183 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Alan Smith sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $16,045.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,939.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Doma Trading Down 6.4 %
NYSE:DOMA opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.18. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.11.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%. The business had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma
About Doma
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Doma
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Kimberly-Clark Raises Sales and Profit Guidance, Can it Breakout?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Two Small-Cap Stocks Surging Higher
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises On Earnings, New Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.