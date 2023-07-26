Michael L. Perica Sells 5,556 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $28,391.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,826.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Shares of RMNI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 2,748,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $105.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rimini Street

About Rimini Street

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 7.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 6.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.