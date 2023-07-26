Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,914 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $350.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

