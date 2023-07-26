Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,332 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.37.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $350.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

