Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.8% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 197.1% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.3% in the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 253,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 53,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $350.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.25 and its 200 day moving average is $292.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

