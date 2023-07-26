Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,499 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 12.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 13,739 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $350.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

