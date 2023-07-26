Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 253,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,989,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 53,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

MSFT opened at $350.98 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.37.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

