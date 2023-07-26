Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $13.16 on Wednesday, reaching $337.82. 53,779,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,455,713. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.46.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

