Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $13.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.77. The company had a trading volume of 58,292,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

