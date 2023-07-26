MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.49. 462,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,496. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $475.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

