MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $7.45 on Wednesday, reaching $444.27. 441,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.05 and its 200-day moving average is $292.52. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

