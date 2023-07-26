Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

