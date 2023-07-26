Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Sells £40,065.50 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) insider Alan Scott sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.05), for a total value of £40,065.50 ($51,372.61).
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 708 ($9.08). The stock had a trading volume of 40,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 697.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 698.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £452.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 639.80 ($8.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 768 ($9.85).
About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust
