Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Sells £40,065.50 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) insider Alan Scott sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.05), for a total value of £40,065.50 ($51,372.61).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 708 ($9.08). The stock had a trading volume of 40,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 697.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 698.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £452.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 639.80 ($8.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 768 ($9.85).

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

