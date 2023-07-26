MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. On average, analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MFIC stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $873.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,389,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth $4,286,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth $4,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth about $2,802,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

