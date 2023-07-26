Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $228.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 41.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 381.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

