Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
