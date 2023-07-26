Minto Apartment to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$38.40 million for the quarter.

