Mirion Technologies (MIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mirion Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $0.28-0.34 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.28-$0.34 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 41.71%.

Shares of MIR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 548,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,264. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 3,430 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $27,165.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

