Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 264,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,955,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 630,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 333,693 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after buying an additional 3,236,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUFG opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

