MiX Telematics (MIXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 5,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.93. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.0576 dividend. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $124,359.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,622,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,205,325 shares of company stock valued at $347,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

