MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q2 guidance at $0.84 to $1.42 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.84-$1.42 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $102.73. 924,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,510. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $123.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

