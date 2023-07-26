Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MOD stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. 270,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

