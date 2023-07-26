Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $20.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.85.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MOH traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.17. The company had a trading volume of 525,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,510. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 169.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

