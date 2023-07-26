Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) versus Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) and Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mondee and Mobico Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mobico Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mondee presently has a consensus target price of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 67.29%. Mobico Group has a consensus target price of $212.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15,078.57%. Given Mobico Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobico Group is more favorable than Mondee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.9% of Mondee shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Mondee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mondee and Mobico Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee -54.51% N/A -6.34% Mobico Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mondee and Mobico Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee $159.35 million 4.28 -$90.24 million ($1.29) -6.43 Mobico Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mobico Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mondee.

Summary

Mondee beats Mobico Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of leisure travel and gig economy workers, vacation homes, hotels, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates alternative fuel technologies, such as propane, electric, and hydrogen; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 28,000 vehicles. It provides its services to cities, businesses, and education providers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as National Express Group PLC and changed its name to Mobico Group Plc in June 2023. Mobico Group Plc was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

