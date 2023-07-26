Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Declares GBX 3.20 Dividend

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 266.40 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,981.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 170.70 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 283 ($3.63).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MONY. Barclays increased their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 305 ($3.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.45).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

