Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $15,409,864.35 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

MPWR traded down $22.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $528.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,997. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

