Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $4,046,792.25 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,202,315.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $22.73 on Wednesday, hitting $528.80. 1,070,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,997. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $511.55 and its 200 day moving average is $479.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.