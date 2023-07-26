Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $5,258,425.89 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,611,080.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $22.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $528.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,997. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.55 and a 200 day moving average of $479.45.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.23.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

