Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Up 7.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.50. The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15. 40,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 291,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNTK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 447.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 25.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 144,762 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -0.30.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 16.89%. Analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

