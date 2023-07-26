Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.25 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.94. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 50.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Moody’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.93.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

