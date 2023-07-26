Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.94. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19.
In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.93.
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.
