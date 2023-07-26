Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-10.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93. Moody’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.53.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 0.8 %

MCO stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.98. 660,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,435. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.94.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.