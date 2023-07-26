MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MLTX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $59.01. 475,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,808. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $60.26.

Insider Activity

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.