MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MLTX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $59.01. 475,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,808. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $60.26.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.