Morgan Stanley Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $105.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.87. 10,394,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,173,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

