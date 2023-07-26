Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,196,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,198,524 shares of company stock valued at $23,619,741 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

