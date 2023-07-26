Mosaic Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mosaic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

