Moya Gloria L. Ballesta Sells 50,000 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,988. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 2.05. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,454,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after purchasing an additional 403,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after buying an additional 4,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,946,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,685,000 after buying an additional 645,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 16,261,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,288 shares during the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy



Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

