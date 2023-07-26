MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

MSCI Trading Up 9.3 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $549.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.33. MSCI has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $558.00.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

