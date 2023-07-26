Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Announces Earnings Results

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.97. 116,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,956. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $1,099,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $1,824,515.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 566.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.