Mullen Group Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,366. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.90.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2746815 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mullen Group

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.66.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

