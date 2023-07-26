MultiPlan (MPLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. MultiPlan has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.59 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%.

MultiPlan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MultiPlan by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 47.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MultiPlan by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 122.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 465,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Further Reading

