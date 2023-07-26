Murphy USA (MUSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MUSA opened at $315.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $323.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

