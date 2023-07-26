MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

