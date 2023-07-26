NACCO Industries (NC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE NC traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,194. The stock has a market cap of $281.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

