NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NNVC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,443. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.