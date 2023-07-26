NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE NNVC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,443. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
