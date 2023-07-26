Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Ann M. Dennison Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,028,000 after buying an additional 196,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,030,000 after acquiring an additional 125,136 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after acquiring an additional 212,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

