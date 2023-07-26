Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Ann M. Dennison Sells 5,100 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.