National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report released on Saturday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%.

AY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

NASDAQ AY opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -5,931.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 70,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

