National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

ARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.29.

ARR stock opened at C$9.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.79. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 235.80. The firm has a market cap of C$285.64 million, a PE ratio of -309.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

