National Bankshares Analysts Give American Lithium (CVE:LI) a C$7.10 Price Target

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$7.10 price target by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 174.13% from the stock’s previous close.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CVE LI traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.59. 116,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,165. American Lithium has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 19.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.21.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that American Lithium will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

